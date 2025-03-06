Boxcars Announce First Signings of 2025

Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced the return of four members of their 2024 squad - Joe Campagna, Mike Kickham, Rafael Kelly and Welington Dotel.

INF Joe Campagna

Hagerstown's versatile infielder will return for season two! The Beaver Falls PA native batted .251, with 7 home runs and 33 RBIs, through 60 games as a midseason addition in 2024. Campagna's versatility proved crucial down the stretch, as he made appearances at every position excluding pitcher and shortstop. Campagna was particularly effective behind the plate, finishing the season as a starting catcher.

Campagna began his career at Slippery Rock University, before beginning his independent ball career. After a stint in the American Association in 2024, manager Mark Mason brought Campagna to Hagerstown where he made his instant impact.

OF Welington Dotel

The 2024 Boxcars MVP is back for more! Dotel, an Atlantic League legend, made a name for himself under manager Mark Mason, during their time with the York Revolution. The duo was reunited in Hagerstown last season, where Dotel would lead the team with 124 hits. He also accumulated 5 home runs, 23 extra base hits, 39 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. Dotel became a locker room leader and veteran presence for the Boxcars' inaugural squad.

Prior to his time with the Boxcars, Dotel spent time in the Mariners farm system, reaching the AAA level. His first stop in the ALPB came in 2015 with the Bridgeport Bluefish, and he would go on to represent the Sugarland Skeeters and York Revs during his climb to ALPB stardom.

LHP Mike Kickham

Former big leaguer, Mike Kickham, will return for a second season in Hagerstown. Kickham, a starting pitcher last season, posted a 5.68 ERA through 25 appearances. Kickham pitched 118.2 innings, striking out 100 batters, and earning 7 wins. He posted a season high 12 strikeout game on May 26th, in a 10-8 Boxcar win over the Lexington Legends.

Kickham's past experience brought him all the way to the big leagues, where he made appearances for the Red Sox, Dodgers and Giants.

RHP Rafael Kelly

Rafael Kelly returns to Hagerstown for his second season with the club. Last season, Kelly posted a 4.88 ERA in 58 appearances for the Boxcars. Through 62.2 innings pitched, he struck out 62 batters and registered 4 saves enroute to being named the Flying Boxcars' inaugural Pitcher of the Year.

Prior to Hagerstown, Kelly spent six seasons in the Oakland A's farm system, reaching the A+ level with the Stockton Ports and Lansing Lugnuts.

