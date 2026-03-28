HISTORY MADE! McCrane Drills 60YD FG for 4 POINTS!
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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HISTORY MADE. Matt McCrane drills a 60-yard field goal! The first in UFL history.
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