UFL DC Defenders

HISTORY MADE! McCrane Drills 60YD FG for 4 POINTS!

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


HISTORY MADE. Matt McCrane drills a 60-yard field goal! The first in UFL history.

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