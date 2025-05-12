History in Ottawa, Dominance in Halifax, and Late Drama in Langford: CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen
May 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic break down the three exciting matches from week 6 of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season! -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 12, 2025
- Cavalry FC Match Dates Confirmed for TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinal - Cavalry FC
- Forge FC to Host CF Montréal in Leg 1 of 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final - Forge FC
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC (May 13/13 Mai) - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.