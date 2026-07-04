His FIRST CFL Touchdown! Cade McDonald Is on the Board!

Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Jake Maier escapes the pocket and finds Cade McDonald for his first CFL touchdown on Fan Duel Canada Day Weekend.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 3, 2026

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