Hillsboro Hops to Participate in Minor League Baseball and Marvel Promotion for 2023 Season

On the eve of Major League Baseball's Postseason, where baseball's heroes shine bright, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and Marvel Entertainment today began releasing the team logos designed by Marvel's legendary illustrators for the 96 teams participating in the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" special event and content series. The Marvel-created logos featuring MiLB teams' unique brands and mascots will be worn on-field for the first time in 2023.

After today's launch, MiLB and Marvel will unveil new logos from the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" program throughout October and November until all 96 Marvel creations have been revealed, culminating with MiLB.com's exclusive merchandise launch, including the New Era Cap Co. on-field game caps, on Friday, November 18, 2022. MiLB and Marvel first introduced the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" three-year partnership last October, hinting at numerous opportunities to collaborate and co-create content for both sports and comic fans. The Hillsboro Hops will be unveiling their logo on Tuesday, October 11th.

Fans can follow along during the unveiling celebrations by visiting www.MiLB.com/marvel to see each new logo and to learn more about MiLB and Marvel's multi-year partnership.

