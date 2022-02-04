Hillsboro Hops to Host Job Fair at Ron Tonkin Field on February 12

February 4, 2022 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







HILLSBORO, OR -The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops), will be hosting a Casting Call for prospective employees of the team's "HOPSpitality Team" on Saturday, February 12 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm at Ron Tonkin Field. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

The Hops will be processing employment applications and accepting resumes for part-time game day positions. Applicants who attend will be given on the spot interviews with members of the Hops front office staff. Overall, about 150 positions will be available for the season, including roles in Food & Beverage, Guest Services, Ticket Operations, Merchandise, Ballpark Operations, Production and more. Job applications are available at www.hillsborohops.com

"Our mission to provide a first-class, memorable experience, is brought to life by the extraordinary talent we find every year to make up our HOPSpitality Team," said Jen Anderson, Hillsboro Hops VP, People & Culture. "This event is a chance for outgoing, friendly people to interview and become part of the fun and welcoming environment of a Hillsboro Hops game."

Once applicants arrive at Ron Tonkin Field, they should park at Gate B and follow signage to the interview sites.

If applicants are unable to attend the Job Fair, applications are being accepted at the Hillsboro Hops Front Office, online at hillsborohops.com and can be emailed to [email protected], Additional open interviews will be scheduled at a later date.

For more information on current opportunities, contact Jen Anderson.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from February 4, 2022

Hillsboro Hops to Host Job Fair at Ron Tonkin Field on February 12 - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.