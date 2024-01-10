Hillsboro Hops Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

January 10, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - It was announced today by the Hillsboro Hops and 2023 National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks that Javier Colina will be managing the Hops in 2024. Colina is a familiar face in Hillsboro, as he managed the club to the Northwest League Championship in 2019. The Hops' skipper was also the hitting coach for Hillsboro on the 2015 championship team. Colina's staff will be completed by last year's pitching coach Gabriel Hernandez and hitting coach Ty Wright. Mark Reed, a veteran in the Diamondbacks' organization will join the team as bench coach. Athletic trainer Haruki Mukohchi is returning from last year's staff, with strength coach Nate Kolb completing the staff.

Javier Colina has been a coach in the Diamondbacks organization since 2014, including managing the 2017 AZL Diamondbacks, the 2019 Hillsboro Hops and the 2021 Visalia Rawhide. He spent the 2022-2023 season as a coach for AA Amarillo. Colina was also named Hillsboro's manager in 2020, before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. He played 15 years of professional baseball (1998-2012), spending time in the Rockies, Cardinals, Reds and White Sox organizations, and topping out with parts of four seasons in Triple-A. A native of Venezuela, Colina was the MVP of the Venezuelan Winter League in 2005.

"We are thrilled to have Colina back in a Hops' uniform this season", said Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher. "His leadership was key to winning both the 2015 and 2019 Championships and we hope to bring another one back to Hillsboro this season."

Pitching coach Gabriel "Gaby" Hernandez will re-join the Hops' staff after spending last season in Hillsboro. Prior to that, he was a pitching instructor at the Arizona Complex league, as well as a scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks. As a player, Hernandez spent nine seasons with eight different organizations in the minor leagues and 14 seasons total of professional baseball, with 397 career pitching appearances. The 2004 third-round pick by the Mets pitched a no-hitter for the Hagerstown Suns in 2005.

Ty Wright will also be a familiar face to fans in Hillsboro. Wright is entering his third season with the Diamondbacks and second with the Hops. He spent the 2022 season in Visalia as the Rawhide hitting coach. Previously, he was in the Cubs organization for 12 seasons from 2007-14 as a player, while finishing the final five as a coach. The Oklahoma State University alum spent the 2016 season as the Eugene Emeralds' hitting coach. Wright hit .292 in 724 career minor league games.

Mark Reed will round out the 2024 Hillsboro field staff as the team's bench coach. Reed will be the only coach who has not spent time on the Hillsboro staff previously, but like Colina, was named to the 2020 Hops' staff before the season was canceled. Reed was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the 2004 MLB draft and spent nine seasons in the minors while playing in 573 career games. He was with the Reno Aces as hitting coach in both 2022 and 2023.

The Hillsboro Hops will be opening their 11th season in Hillsboro on April 5th at Ron Tonkin Field against the Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox. More information on promotions and tickets visit hillsborohops.com or call 503-640-0887.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 10, 2024

Hillsboro Hops Announce 2024 Coaching Staff - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.