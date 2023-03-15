Hillcats Fan Fest Returning to Bank of the James Stadium

The Lynchburg Hillcats are proud to announce the return of their preseason Fan Fest taking place on April 1st from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

Fans will have the opportunity to take batting practice on the field, tour the new facilities, and have some fun in the Kid Zone sponsored by Virginia 529. Concessions will be open with a free hot dog and soda for all fans. The Hillcats will also be running merchandise specials throughout the afternoon.

For the 2023 season, the Hillcats will be debuting a fully renovated clubhouse for the teams. Fans will have the chance to tour the new facility and see how the players and coaches live during the season.

Admission to Fan Fest is free and open to the public. For information on single game tickets, fans can visit lynchburg-hillcats.com or call the box office at 434-528-1144.

