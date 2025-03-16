Hillcats Announce Fan Fest for March 22nd

March 16, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce their annual Fan Fest for the 2025 season on Saturday, March 22, from 1-4 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

As part of this year's festivities, local country musician Travis Reigh will perform throughout the afternoon.

Reigh is an American country singer-songwriter born and raised in southwest Virginia. After his performance, he will kick off his "Hasn't Killed Me Yet Tour" with shows throughout the Commonwealth.

In addition to live music, fans can hop on the field for their chance at batting practice in a professional baseball stadium. With March Madness in full swing, the taproom on the concourse will be open with food or drinks for watching the games.

Season ticket holders can stop by the clubhouse to pick up their ticket packages.

The event is free and open to the public and is a great way to connect with friends, family, and other Hillcats fans. Gates will open at 1 p.m. and will remain open until 4 p.m.

For information on tickets and other upcoming events, visit Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

