Hilary Knight to Appear at Hockey is for Her Night Saturday, October 28th

MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm will welcome gold medal olympian Hilary Knight to the Quad Cities on Hockey is for Her Night Saturday October 28th. Knight will sign autographs and take photos with fans in the arena conference center pregame from 6PM-7PM. Admission to the autograph and photo session is free with the purchase of a game ticket.

Knight played college ice hockey at Wisconsin and played high school hockey for Choate Rosemary Hall. In her first year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Knight helped the team place second in the NCAA championships. The following year she led her team in points as the Badgers went on to win the National Championship. With the US national team, she won nine gold medals at the IIHF World Women's Championship and the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Knight was the inaugural recipient of the IIHF Female Player of the Year award in 2023.

On Hockey is for Her Night the Storm will be hosting a Women in Sports Business Panel from 5:00-5:40 PM. The panel will feature local female sports executives discussing their careers and experience in the sports industry. Groups wanting to attend the panel must purchase tickets from the link below or contact the Storm office at 309-277-1364 for more information. All participants in the panel discussion will receive front of the line access to the autograph and photo session.

Game/Panel Specialty Ticket Link: https://fevogm.com/event/HockeyIsForHer

Storm hockey returns in less than a month! Opening night is Saturday October 21st and is presented by Old National Bank. Single game tickets go on sale October 2nd and Season Ticket Memberships, Mini-Plans and Group Tickets are all on sale now at QuadCityStorm.com.

