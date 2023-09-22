Thunderbolts Sign Forward Tyler Vanuden

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of forward Tyler Vanuden for the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbolts' 2023-24 season will get underway on Saturday, October 21st at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc.

Vanuden spent the past two seasons at Buffalo State College, finishing strong in 2022-23 with 12 goals and 22 points in 27 games. Vanuden also played two seasons at Finlandia University between 2019-2021. In total, Vanuden recorded 22 goals and 45 points in 83 games of college hockey. Prior to college, the native of Fort Francis, Ontario spent several seasons in junior hockey, most notably with the AJHL's Brooks Bandits, the BCHL's Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals, along with the Victoria Cougars of the VIJHL, with whom Vanuden won the league's championship in 2018-19. In reaction to signing with Evansville, Vanuden commented: "I'm very excited and grateful for the opportunity to turn pro with Evansville. I can't wait to get there, get on the ice, and get Ford Center rocking on game night!"

In reaction to signing Vanuden, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes commented: "Tyler is a highly skilled player who creates offense. He had a big senior year at college, found his confidence and is looking to build on that this season."

