HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Vancouver FC: May 3, 2026
Published on May 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
Pacific FC and Vancouver FC clash in the first Salish Sea Derby of 2026 at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 3, 2026
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