HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Vancouver FC: May 3, 2026

Published on May 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







Pacific FC and Vancouver FC clash in the first Salish Sea Derby of 2026 at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 3, 2026

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