HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles vs New England
February 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles YouTube Video
RFCLA face New England Free Jacks in Week 1 of MLR's 2025 season.
Stream all matches on ESPN+ and ESPN2 in the US & Sub Saharan Africa. Outside of the US/SSA on: www.therugbynetwork.com
Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/ Ã°Å¸"â Schedule: https://www.majorleague.rugby/schedules/
For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby
For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from February 17, 2025
- NOLA GOLD Kicks Off the 2025 Season with a Thrilling Win at Home - NOLA Gold
- Miami Sharks Suffer Heartbreaker to Old Glory DC - Miami Sharks
- San Diego Legion Triumphs Over Seattle Seawolves in Coastal Clash Showdown at Torero Stadium - Seattle Seawolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rugby FC Los Angeles Stories
- RFCLA Fall Short against Last Season's Champions
- RFCLA Team Named for Round 1 Showdown against 2024 Champions
- RFCLA Announces 2025 Broadcast Schedule on FanDuel Sports Network
- RFCLA Appoint 2025 Captain, Vice-Captain, and Club Captain
- Tickets on Sale for RFCLA at UCLA this Saturday February 15