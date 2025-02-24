Sports stats



MLR Rugby FC Los Angeles

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles vs Houston

February 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles YouTube Video


RFCLA face Houston SaberCats in Week 2 of MLR's 2025 season.

Watch the replay on ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player/_/id/

Stream all matches on ESPN+ and ESPN2 in the US & Sub Saharan Africa. Outside of the US/SSA on: www.therugbynetwork.com

Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/ Schedule: https://www.majorleague.rugby/schedules/

For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby

For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...

Major League Rugby Stories from February 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central