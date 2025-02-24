HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles vs Houston
February 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles YouTube Video
RFCLA face Houston SaberCats in Week 2 of MLR's 2025 season.
Watch the replay on ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player/_/id/
Stream all matches on ESPN+ and ESPN2 in the US & Sub Saharan Africa. Outside of the US/SSA on: www.therugbynetwork.com
Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/ Schedule: https://www.majorleague.rugby/schedules/
For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby
For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from February 24, 2025
- RFCLA Falls to Houston at Home in Front of Record Crowd - Rugby FC Los Angeles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rugby FC Los Angeles Stories
- RFCLA Falls to Houston at Home in Front of Record Crowd
- RFCLA to Celebrate Community Round this Sunday at UCLA
- RFCLA Fall Short against Last Season's Champions
- RFCLA Team Named for Round 1 Showdown against 2024 Champions
- RFCLA Announces 2025 Broadcast Schedule on FanDuel Sports Network