HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles vs Houston

February 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles YouTube Video







RFCLA face Houston SaberCats in Week 2 of MLR's 2025 season.

Watch the replay on ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player/_/id/

Stream all matches on ESPN+ and ESPN2 in the US & Sub Saharan Africa. Outside of the US/SSA on: www.therugbynetwork.com

Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/ Schedule: https://www.majorleague.rugby/schedules/

For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby

For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from February 24, 2025

RFCLA Falls to Houston at Home in Front of Record Crowd - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.