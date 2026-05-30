HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Inter Toronto: May 29, 2026
Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
First-ever matchup between CPL newcomers, FC Supra and Inter Toronto. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the FC Supra du Quebec Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 29, 2026
- Cavalry FC Alum Joel Waterman Selected to Represent Canada in 2026 FIFA World Cup - Cavalry FC
- Pre-Match Notes: May 29 vs. Inter Toronto - FC Supra du Quebec
- Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Jacob Cabral to Short-Term Replacement Contract - Inter Toronto FC
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