HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Inter Toronto: May 29, 2026

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







First-ever matchup between CPL newcomers, FC Supra and Inter Toronto. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 29, 2026

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