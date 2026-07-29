Pre-Match Notes: July 28 vs. Cavalry FC

Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montréal, QC - FC Supra du Québec is in Calgary tonight for a Canadian Premier League regular-season clash against Cavalry FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET at ATCO Field.

Key Storylines

An Important Test at ATCO Field

Tonight marks the second meeting of the season between FC Supra and Cavalry FC. Their previous encounter on May 3 was a hard-fought battle at Stade Boréale, decided by a late penalty in a narrow 1-0 victory for Cavalry.

Originally scheduled for June 28, this rescheduled fixture gives Supra an opportunity to build on the momentum from last week's thrilling comeback win in Halifax. That match saw Loïc Kwemi make history by scoring the club's first-ever hat-trick- which also set the record for the fastest hat-trick in CPL history. The performance vaulted Kwemi into a tie for the league's Golden Boot race with 7 goals in 10 games.

To keep that momentum going, Supra will have to conquer one of the toughest environments in the league: Cavalry remains undefeated at ATCO Field this season, and FC Supra will be aiming to become the first visiting side to leave Calgary with all three points.

One Final Stop Before Heading Home

Tonight's fixture marks the middle leg of FC Supra's three-game road swing. The club will wrap up its road trip on Friday in Langford against Pacific FC before returning to Stade Boréale on Saturday, August 8, for a rematch against Cavalry FC to kick off the second half of the season.







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