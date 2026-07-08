Pre-Match Notes: July 8 vs. Atlético Ottawa

Published on July 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montréal, QC - Canadian Premier League (CPL) side FC Supra du Québec hosts Atlético Ottawa in the first leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM at Stade Boréale.

Key Storylines

Regional Rivals Meet for the Third Time

This highly anticipated match marks the third meeting of the season between these two clubs, a burgeoning rivalry that has consistently delivered spectacular, high-energy football. Their two previous encounters- both narrowly won by Ottawa- were wide-open affairs that featured an astonishing collective nine goals. Heading into this critical cup tie, both coaching staffs face the immediate challenge of tightening up their defensive structures while trying to outmanoeuvre a tactical blueprint they have already decoded twice this year.

Navigating the High Stakes of the Two-Legged Cup Format

Since the quarterfinals feature a two-legged knockout format, the psychological approach shifts entirely from a standard regular-season fixture. Atlético Ottawa enters the match focused on securing vital away goals to establish a cushion before returning to the nation's capital for the second leg on August 11. Conversely, FC Supra must maximize their home-field advantage before a passionate crowd of supporters, eager to see their team advance to the semi-finals of an elite tournament in their inaugural season.







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