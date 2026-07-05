FC Supra du Québec Pre-Match Notes

Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montréal, QC - Canadian Premier League (CPL) action returns to Stade Boréale this afternoon as FC Supra du Québec hosts the league's top side Forge FC. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Today's match is Supra's first at Stade Boréale since a triumphant win against Inter Toronto on May 29 and opens a busy stretch of three home matches over the next two weeks. The club will also host Atlético Ottawa in the TELUS Canadian Championship this Wednesday July 8 before welcoming Vancouver FC on July 17.

Key Storylines

Restarting on Home Soil

Following the FIFA World Cup break- and after last weekend's scheduled trip to Calgary was postponed due to weather (rescheduled for July 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET)- FC Supra returns to CPL action this afternoon in front of its home supporters.The extra time between matches allowed several players to recover, including goalkeeper Joakim Milli, who returns from injury to reinforce Supra's back line with his experience and composure.

Head coach Nick Razzaghi is stressing the importance of a disciplined start, with Supra aiming to stay organized, keep the game simple, and quickly find its rhythm against an experienced Forge side.

Latino Day at Stade Boréale

Today's match also celebrates the second edition of FC Supra's Cultural Celebration Series: Latino Day. Honouring the rich history, culture, and contributions of Québec's Latino community, the matchday experience will feature a vibrant pre-match tailgate, live Latin music, halftime entertainment, and community-led programming throughout the stadium.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 5, 2026

FC Supra du Québec Pre-Match Notes - FC Supra du Quebec

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.