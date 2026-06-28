Pre-Match Notes: June 28 vs. Cavalry FC

Published on June 28, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montréal, QC - Following a two-week league pause during the FIFA World Cup, Canadian Premier League expansion side FC Supra du Québec returns to action tonight with a trip to Calgary to face second-place Cavalry FC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at ATCO Field.

Key Storylines

A Road Test at ATCO Field

FC Supra faces one of the Canadian Premier League's toughest road challenges tonight at ATCO Field. Cavalry remains unbeaten at home this season (2-0-2), making tonight's match an opportunity for Supra to earn an important, statement result against one of the league's top sides as it looks to solidify its position in its inaugural playoff race.

Familiar Foes, Fine Margins

Tonight marks the second meeting between FC Supra and Cavalry FC this season. Their first encounter, on May 3, was a tightly contested match decided by a single late penalty kick goal (the final score being 1-0) With both coaching staffs now more familiar with each other's tactical approach, details such as set pieces, defensive organization, and moments in transition are once again expected to prove decisive.

Return to Stade Boréale on July 5

FC Supra returns to Stade Boréale on Sunday, July 5, to host Forge FC at 1:00 p.m. The match will feature Latino Night, the latest edition of the club's Cultural Celebration Series, and marks the beginning of an important stretch of the season as Canadian Premier League regular-season play resumes and the club prepares to continue its TELUS Canadian Championship campaign.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 28, 2026

Pre-Match Notes: June 28 vs. Cavalry FC - FC Supra du Quebec

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