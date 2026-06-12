FC Supra du Québec Unveils Roster of World Cup Media Experts

Published on June 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







MONTREAL, Que. - The World Cup has arrived, and FC Supra du Québec is pleased to offer a diverse group of players and staff available for media interviews and expert commentary. Drawing on firsthand international experience, involvement with national team programs, and unique connections to current World Cup participants, these individuals can provide valuable insight into the tournament, player development pathways, national team culture, and the compelling stories shaping football's biggest stage.

Rocco Placentino (Canada)

former Canadian international, FC Supra President Rocco Placentino represented Canada at the senior level and brings firsthand knowledge of the country's soccer landscape, player development pathways, and the growth of the men's national program. He can speak directly to the challenges of international competition and the historic rise of Canadian soccer ahead of a landmark World Cup cycle.

"The World Cup is a moment that brings the entire soccer community together, and it is especially meaningful for Canada as we continue to see the game grow across the country," said Rocco Placentino, President of FC Supra du Québec. "I know how much pride comes with wearing the national team jersey and how important these moments are for inspiring the next generation of players. At FC Supra, we are proud to contribute to that larger soccer conversation and to make our players and staff available to share their perspectives throughout the tournament."

Laurent Ciman (Belgium)

FC Supra Assistant Coach Laurent Ciman brings elite international experience to the table, having earned over 20 caps during the rise of Belgium's celebrated "Golden Generation." A veteran of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, he provides unique, insider perspective on what it takes to compete and perform under intense pressure at football's highest level

Nick De Santis (Canada)

Supra Executive Advisor, Nick De Santis brings decades of experience across Canadian soccer as a player and coach. A Montreal native with deep ties to the province's soccer history, he represented Canada at the senior level and helped shape the professional game in Quebec through his longstanding involvement with the Montreal Supra and Montreal Impact. He can speak to the evolution of Canadian soccer and what this World Cup cycle means for the next generation of players in Quebec and across the country.

David Choinière (Canada)

former Canadian U-18 international, FC Supra midfielder David Choinière maintains a direct connection to the men's national team through his brother, Mathieu Choinière, who was named to Canada's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. He offers a compelling, personal perspective on the sacrifices, pressures, and emotions experienced by players and their families navigating elite international football. He will also be cheering on his brother at Canada's tournament opener on June 12 in Toronto.

Charles Auguste (Haiti)

A former Haiti U-20 international, FC Supra defender Charles Auguste offers valuable insight into Caribbean soccer, emerging football nations, and Haiti's historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup--its first appearance since 1974 and only the second in history. Having played alongside several current squad members, Auguste provides a firsthand look at the culture and momentum driving one of the tournament's most inspiring stories.

Alessandro Biello (Canada)

former captain of Canada's U-17 and U-20 national teams, FC Supra midfielder Alessandro Biello represented his country at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. He also maintains deep ties to the senior squad through his father, Mauro Biello, an assistant coach with Canada Soccer. Having grown up immersed in the national team environment, Biello can speak to the culture, high expectations, and evolution of the Canadian program as it prepares for the world stage.

Keesean Ferdinand (Canada)

Supra defender Ferdinand brings extensive national team pathway experience, having represented Canada at both the U-17 and U-20 levels. A veteran of Canada's 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup squad, he offers a unique perspective on youth player development systems and the intense preparation required for major global tournaments.

FC Supra will return to action following the international break on July 28 away versus Cavalry. Tickets for the team's first home match on July 5 against Forge FC are available.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 12, 2026

FC Supra du Québec Unveils Roster of World Cup Media Experts - FC Supra du Quebec

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.