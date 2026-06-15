FC Supra Announces TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals Cup Dates

Published on June 15, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







MONTREAL, QC - Canadian Premier League (CPL) club FC Supra du Québec today announced several updates to its upcoming schedule, highlighted by confirmation that its TELUS Canadian Championship quarter-final match against Atlético Ottawa will be played at Stade Boréale in Laval on July 8.

FC Supra will host fellow CPL side Atlético Ottawa in the opening leg of the Canadian Championship quarter-finals, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The decisive second leg will be played at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on August 11, 2026.

The quarter-final series marks FC Supra's first-ever appearance in the TELUS Canadian Championship quarter-finals and represents another significant milestone in the club's rapid rise since joining the Canadian Premier League.

"Hosting a Canadian Championship match at Stade Boréale is an important moment for our club and for soccer in Québec," said Rocco Placentino, President and Co-Founder, FC Supra du Québec. "Beyond showcasing one of the highest levels of club soccer in Canada, this match reflects the continued growth of the game across the province. It gives our supporters the opportunity to experience a high-stakes cup matchup at home, and we look forward to creating an unforgettable atmosphere for our fans on July 8."

The club also confirmed two important venue updates for its CPL regular season schedule, with home matches originally set for August 8 and August 16 at Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard now moving to Stade Boréale in Laval. The relocation will allow FC Supra to continue delivering a consistent matchday experience during a key stretch of the regular season.

Tickets for FC Supra's Canadian Championship match against Atlético Ottawa are now on sale to the general public. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $20 for children, with all taxes and fees included and can be purchased HERE. Admission is included at no additional cost for all 2026 FC Supra season ticket members.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 15, 2026

FC Supra Announces TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals Cup Dates - FC Supra du Quebec

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