Atlético Ottawa Fall 1-3 to FC Supra de Québec
Published on July 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
The opening leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal saw FC Supra du Quebec build a two-goal aggregate advantage despite a late response from Atlético Ottawa.
Score: 0-1. David Choinière opened the scoring, finishing off a pass from Loïc Kwemi to give the hosts the lead (29').
Score: 0-2. Sean Rea doubled Supra's advantage after halftime, converting from an Aboubacar Sissoko assist (50').
Score: 0-3. Ibrahim Condé added a third, capitalizing on a Riad Bey pass to put the hosts firmly in control (83').
Score: 1-3. Wesley Timóteo gave Atlético Ottawa a lifeline late in the match with a stunning strike into the top corner, reducing the deficit ahead of the second leg at TD Place (86').
The second leg of this Telus Canadian Championship quarter-final will be hosted at TD Place on Tuesday, August 11 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).
The winner on aggregate (the combined score over the first and second legs) will progress to the semi-final.
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2026
- Atlético Ottawa Fall 1-3 to FC Supra de Québec - Atletico Ottawa
- Pre-Match Notes: July 8 vs. Atlético Ottawa - FC Supra du Quebec
- Forge FC's Dimitry Bertaud Named CPL Allstate Goalkeeper of the Month for June - Forge FC
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