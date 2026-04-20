HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Atlético Ottawa: April 19, 2026
Published on April 19, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
FC Supra du Québec host Atlético Ottawa in their inaugural home match. -- : OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Atlético Ottawa Scores Late to Top FC Supra - Atletico Ottawa
- FC Supra Pre-Match Notes - April 19 vs. Atlético Ottawa - FC Supra du Quebec
- Inter Toronto Football Club Calls up Anthony Morano to First Team - Inter Toronto FC
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