HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Atlético Ottawa: April 19, 2026

Published on April 19, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







FC Supra du Québec host Atlético Ottawa in their inaugural home match. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 19, 2026

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