Sports stats



MLR Chicago Hounds

HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago vs Utah

February 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds YouTube Video


Chicago Hounds face Utah Warriors in Week 2 of MLR's 2025 season.

Watch the replay on ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player/_/id/

For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby

For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...

Major League Rugby Stories from February 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central