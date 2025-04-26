HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: April 26, 2025
April 26, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 26, 2025
- Atlético Ottawa Records 3-1 Victory at 10-Man Cavalry FC - Atletico Ottawa
- Match Notes - PFC vs VFC - Pacific FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cavalry FC Stories
- Three Cavalry FC Matches to Air on TSN in May
- Cavalry FC Signs Arsenal, West Ham Product Levi Laing
- Cavalry FC Provides Schedule Update Ahead of 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round
- Cavalry FC Provides Roster Update Ahead of 2025 Canadian Premier League Regular Season
- Reigning Golden Boot Winner and 2024 CPL Final MVP Tobias Warschewski Extends Contract with Cavalry FC