High Point's Battle of the Badges Raises Nearly $12,000

October 26, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" charity softball game between the High Point Police and High Point Fire and Rescue generated nearly $12,000 for charity. High Point Rockers team president Pete Fisch presented the check to representatives of both the Police, and Fire and Rescue on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Point.

The donation of $11,637 was accepted by Captain Owen Farmer of High Point Fire and Rescue and Lt. Travis Reams of High Point Police. The proceeds will benefit the Angels in Blue and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Fund.

The charity softball game was played on September 9 at Truist Point. Last year's contest raised a total of $10,000 to benefit the same charities.

