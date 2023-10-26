High Point Rockers to Host HYPE's Trick Or Treat Tonight

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and their mascot HYPE will present HYPE's Trick-or-Treat on Thursday, October 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Truist Point. HYPE's Trick-or-Treat is presented by Vann York Chevrolet Buick GMC High Point.

This free community event is presented by the High Point Rockers, in partnership with High Point LEAP, and the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation. Tricker-or-treaters can roam the concourse area of Truist Point and also venture over to Stock & Grain, beyond the centerfield fence.

The free community event is open to all and will include treats, activities, games and a Book-A-Treat.

HYPE's Trick-or-Treat will also feature an appearance by the Rockers' lovable mascot, HYPE, the rocking horse. Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume.

