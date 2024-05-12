High Point Tops Southern Maryland, 9-2

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers pounded out 14 hits in posting a 9-2 win over Southern Maryland in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. The Rockers won the series by a 2-1 count.

Former North Carolina All-American Colin Moran had his best day as a Rocker since joining the club earlier in the week. Moran had four hits, two doubles and scored a pair of runs while driving in one to lead High Point's offensive charge.

Southern Maryland took an early 1-0 lead when lead-off hitter Anthony Ray started the game with a home run off High Point starter Jonah Scolaro. The lead grew to 2-0 in the fourth when Josh Broughton hit a two-out double and scored on a double by Aaron Hill.

But High Point scored the next nine runs in the game, starting with a three-run outburst in the fourth. After Ben Aklinski drew a walk and moved to third on a double by Moran, Zander Wiel plated one run with a sac fly and Ryan Grotjohn doubled home the second run before scoring on an RBI single by Wesleyan Christian Academy Gregory White.

The Rockers added four runs in the fifth to take a 7-2 lead on a three-run homer by Aklinski and an RBI single from Grotjohn. Moran doubled home Aklinski with the eighth run in the sixth and Connor Owings singled to score Grotjohn in the eighth to complete the scoring.

Scolaro went 4.1 innings and allowed four hits and three walks while striking out three. Neil Ramirez (W, 1-0) came on in the fifth and faced seven batters, issuing a walk and striking out five to earn the win. Austin Ross, David McKay and Garrett Schilling each threw scoreless innings to finish up for the Rockers.

Southern Maryland starter Ian Kahaloa (L, 1-2), allowed seven runs on seven hits in his 4.1 innings of work while walking four and striking out five.

The Rockers will have Monday off and then start the string of six straight home games. High Point hosts the Lexington Legends for three games starting on Tuesday. Wednesday's game will be a special 11:05 am start for Education Day at Truist Point.

NOTES: Scolaro was signed by the Rockers on Sunday to fill the slot in the starting rotation previously held by Peter Solomon whose contract was purchased by the Texas Rangers on Thursday... Scolaro was with the Rockers briefly in 2022 before his contract was purchased by the Chicago White Sox.

