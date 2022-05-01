High Point Rockers Make Roster Moves

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers made a series of roster moves this weekend. Outfielder Jared Mitchell, who had been with the team since mid-2019, and pitcher Max McDowell have been released, while outfielder Liam Scafariello has been activated from the injured list. In addition, pitcher Cooper Casad and first baseman Logan Morrison have been placed on the 7-day injured list and the Rockers have signed outfielder Camden Williamson.

Mitchell, a former first round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2009, was acquired by the Rockers in a trade with Sugar Land midway through the 2019 season and hit 10 home runs and stole six bases in 47 games with High Point. In 2021, Mitchell blasted 14 home runs and stole a franchise-record 27 stolen bases with a 93% success rate (27-of-29). In 161 games over two seasons in High Point, he hit 20 home runs, drove in 87 runs, hit five triples and stole 37 bases in 42 attempts while batting .233. He is 13th all-time in career Atlantic League stolen bases (142) in stops with York and Sugar Land before arriving in High Point.

McDowell joined the Rockers earlier this week and pitched two scoreless innings while walking two. McDowell pitched for the Black Sox in the Yinzer Baseball Confederacy after playing collegiately at St. Michael's (Northeast 10) in 2019.

Scafariello, who joined the Rockers before the 2022 season began, missed the first eight games while on the injured list. The all-time home run king at Quinnipiac with 45, Scafariello has bounced around the unaffiliated baseball scene, with the Atlantic League marking his sixth league since 2019.

Casad is 1-0 this season after leading the Rockers in ERA and posting a 7-4 record last year. He has pitched 11 innings with eight strikeouts. Casad was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in July 2022 after going 4-0 with a 2.89 ERA.

Williamson is a Greensboro native and Dudley High School graduate who played college baseball at N.C. A&T. The lefthanded hitter had an outstanding collegiate career, batting .267 with 13 home runs and 71 RBI. Williamson hit .316 as a senior at A&T and homered in his final at-bat at War Memorial Stadium. He joined the Rockers on April 30.

