Homers Hurt the Ducks as Legends Take Series Finale

May 1, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lexington, Ky.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lexington Legends 12-9 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series at Wild Health Field.

The Ducks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Legends starter Mason Cole. Deibinson Romero's RBI single, Sam Travis' RBI double and Joe DeCarlo's two-run single highlighted the inning. Lexington got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first on a solo home run to left field by Courtney Hawkins off Ducks starter Akeel Morris. Vladimir Frias then restored the Ducks four-run lead in the fourth with a two-out RBI double down the right field line.

Jose Briceno's solo homer to left in the fourth trimmed Long Island's lead to 5-2, but a solo blast to left by Romero in the fifth pushed the Ducks advantage back up to four. It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when Lexington scored eight runs to take a 10-6 lead. Blake Swihart's two-run home run and three-run homers from Cesar Cuevas and Briceno did the damage.

Long Island rallied for three runs in the eighth on Frias' RBI single and Dustin Woodcock's two-run single, closing the gap to 10-9. However, a two-run homer to left by Hawkins in the bottom of the frame put the game out of reach.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Morris pitched five innings of four-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out five. Cole lasted four and two-thirds innings, yielding six runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Jalen Miller (1-1) picked up the win, retiring all four batters he faced while striking out three. Anderson DeLeon (2-1) took the loss, surrendering six runs on four hits and two walks in one inning. Yaramil Hiraldo collected his first save with one and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief.

Romero led the Flock with two hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk. Frias, Woodcock and DeCarlo each added two hits and two RBIs.

Following a day off, the Ducks will continue their road trip on Tuesday night when they open a three-game set with the High Point Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Brett Kennedy (0-0, 2.00) gets the start for the Ducks against a Rockers starter to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 6, to begin a three-game set against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's an Angela's Pizza Friday, and a player on the Barnstormers will be designated as the K-Man. If he strikes out during the game, all fans can show their game ticket to receive 20% off their order of $25 or more throughout the rest of the weekend at Angela's Pizzeria of Islip. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

