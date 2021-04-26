High Point Rockers Job Fairs Begin Wednesday, April 28

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with Spectra Food Services, will hold a series of Job Fairs in the coming weeks as Opening Day for the club is quickly approaching.

The Job Fairs are scheduled for Wednesday, April 28th from 5-8 p.m.; Wednesday, May 5th from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, May 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each Job Fair will be held in the Catalyst Club at Truist Point. Parking is available at 214 Lindsay Street.

Positions are available in multiple areas including graphic design, food service, fan experience, video presentation, ticket sales and game day operations.

Internships are also available in several different areas.

For more information, contact the Rockers at (336) 888-1000 or by email at jobs@highpointrockers.com or visit the website at https://www.highpointrockers.com/news_article/show/1159057.

