High Point Rockers Donate to Alzheimer's Association

December 15, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers recently made a donation of $1,750 to the Alzheimer's Association of Guilford County as part of the club's season-long "Pennybyrn Blast" promotion. Pennybyrn is a non-profit retirement community in High Point.

As partners with Pennybyrn, the Rockers agreed to donate $25 for every home run hit at home during the 2023 season. The Rockers hit 66 homers in the regular season and four more in the playoffs for a total of 70 home runs resulting in a donation of $1,750 to the Alzheimer's Association.

"The movement to end Alzheimer's and support those impacted by the disease takes our entire community's support," said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter. "The dedication and efforts of the High Point Rockers and Pennybyrn is a shining example of our community rising to the challenge and supporting our mission."

The donation will fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer's Association. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease - a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are 180,000 people living with the disease and 369,000 caregivers. Guilford County has an Alzheimer's prevalence rate of 12.6% in its age 65 and older population.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.