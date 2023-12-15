Dashing Through the Lights 5K Presented by Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

December 15, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







What: Dashing Through the Lights 5K presented By Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Downtown Lancaster, PA

When: Friday, December 15that 10pm

Who: All Public Welcome

About: Friday, December 15th, the Barnstormers are hosting the 2nd annual Dashing Through the Lights 5k.

Runners are encouraged to come in their very best Christmas attire to dash through the Christmas Spirit Light Show. Whether they run it as a 5k or take it slow with a lite 1 mile stroll, each participant will receive Dashing Through The Lights branded mittens and a post-race beverage at Clipper Stadium's Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck. Prizes will be awarded to the most festive dressed! This event costs $40 for returning participants and $45 for new runners, starts at 10:00pm, and is open to all ages. Day of registration is $55. To register or learn more visit the Lancaster Barnstormers website at https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/dashing-through-the-lights/

