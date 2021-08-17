High Point Rockers Continue Homestand Tuesday Through Thursday

The High Point Rockers will finish a 12-game homestand this week with three home games against the Lexington Legends.

The Rockers will play at Truist Point on Tuesday night, August 17, at 7:05 p.m., an afternoon game starting at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, and the series finale on Thursday, August 19, at 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's and Wednesday's games will be COVID Heroes games where first responders will receive a free ticket by showing their official ID.

Thursday's game will feature Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Tyler Scheuer, who has appeared on America's Got Talent, ESPN and countless other TV shows, appears at many professional baseball games and college basketball games where he balances everything from a 10-foot ladder to a bicycle to a wheelbarrow.

Tuesday, August 17, 7:05 pm High Point vs. Lexington

Wednesday, August 18, 12:05 pm High Point vs. Lexington

Thursday, August 19, 7:05 pm High Point vs Lexington

