High Point Rockers Add Pair of Outfielders to Roster

April 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have signed outfielder Matthew Barefoot and outfielder/first baseman Nick Longhi to the roster for the 2024 season. Both players are expected to be in camp when the Rockers start spring training at Truist Point on April 15.

"Both of these guys have battled injuries but now they are both fully healthy," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "Both have had good careers and will give us a good offensive boost. Nick is healthy for the first time in a long time and he can put up some good numbers for us. Matthew can play all three outfield positions and his speed will be a great asset this season."

Longhi, 28, joins the Rockers after spending nine seasons in professional baseball in both the Boston and Cincinnati farm systems. An outfielder and first baseman, Longhi spent the 2022 season with the Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League where he hit .294 with 12 homers and 51 RBI. Longhi reached Class AAA with the Reds, hitting .283 with Louisville in 2019 before spending the 2021 season at Colorado's Class AAA team in Albuquerque. A graduate of Venice (Fla.) High School, Longhi was a 30th round pick of the Red Sox in 2013.

Barefoot, 26, is a native of Dunn, N.C. who played collegiately at Campbell before being drafted by the Houston Astors in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. An outfielder, Barefoot progressed through the Astros' system and spent time at Class AA Corpus Christi in both 2022 and 2023. Injuries limited his playing time the last two years but he managed to hit .273 in his final stop in the Astros' system. While at Campbell, Barefoot led the Big South with a .364 batting average in 2018 while also leading the league in hits, doubles, steals and on-base percentage. His 23 HBP was the sixth-most in Division I in 2018. In 2014, Barefoot led Midway High to the 2014 state championship and was named the state championship MVP.

The Rockers will open the 2024 season at the Lexington Legends on Thursday, April 25 with the home opener slated for Tuesday, April 30 at Truist Point against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Tickets are on sale now at HighPointRockers.com or by calling the Truist Point Ticket Office at (336) 888-1010.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.