Hickory Hands Lexington First Playoff Loss

September 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - After a perfect start to the playoffs, the Lexington Legends fell to the Hickory Crawdads 5-1. The Legends still keep the 2-1 edge in the best of five, South Atlantic League Championship Series.

In the top of the third inning, Jax Biggers drew a walk then was driven home with an RBI single to left field. Hickory led 1-0 after the first inning.

The Crawdads struck again in the top of the fourth inning. Pedro Gonzalez led off with a double to left centerfield. Miguel Aparicio then smashed a two-run homer to right field, extending Hickory's lead 3-0.

Lexington plated their lone run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rudy Martin drew a two-out walk then scored on an RBI single by Rubendy Jaquez and Lexington was on the board, 3-1.

A two-out home run by Tyreque Reed in the top of the seventh inning extended Hickory's lead, 5-1.

The final run of the game came in the top of the ninth inning. Biggers reached on a single to left field then swiped second base and advanced to third on a passed ball. A deep sacrifice fly brought Bigger homes and Hickory held on to the 5-1 victory.

Tai Tiedemann was awarded the win tossing 2.2 innings of relief allowing one run on two hits while walking one. Charlie Neuweiler was given the loss pitching 4.2 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Legends and Crawdads face off again tomorrow night at 7:05pm with former Kentucky Wildcat, Zach Haake, on the mound. Fans can purchase $1 box seats and enjoy $.25 cent hot dogs and popcorn all night long.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.