2019 BlueClaws Bohm, Lindow Win Paul Owens Award

Congratulations to 2019 BlueClaws Alec Bohm and Ethan Lindow for earning the Paul Owens Award as Phillies top minor league performers. Both players began the season with the BlueClaws. Bohm hit .367 over 22 games with Lakewood before a promotion to Clearwater and he finished the season in Reading. Lindow went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA over 23 games as a BlueClaw before finishing the season with Clearwater.

- The Phillies have selected infielder Alec Bohm and left-handed pitcher Ethan Lindow as the recipients of the 2019 Paul Owens Award, presented annually to the organization's top minor league player and pitcher.

Bohm, 23, batted .305 (145-475) with 30 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 80 RBI, 76 runs scored, 57 walks and six stolen bases, while posting an .896 OPS in 125 combined games this year between single-A Lakewood, single-A Clearwater and double-A Reading. Among all Phillies minor leaguers (min. 375 PA) in 2019, he finished first in on-base percentage (.378), slugging percentage (.518) and OPS. He also was tied for first in home runs, second in batting average (min. 375 PA), hits, RBI and runs scored, tied for second in doubles and tied for fourth in walks. The right-handed hitter began the season with Lakewood, where he reached base safely in 21 of his 22 games. Bohm debuted with Clearwater on April 30 and batted .329 with a .902 OPS. Despite playing in only 40 games with the Threshers, he was selected as a Florida State League mid-season All-Star. Additionally, he was named the starting third baseman for the National League Team in the All-Star Futures Game on July 7. The Nebraska native finished the year at Reading, helping the club clinch the Eastern Division second-half title. Following the Eastern League All-Star break, Bohm ranked tied for first in the league in home runs (11). He was selected by the Phillies in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the June 2018 draft out of Wichita State University (KS).

The 20-year-old Lindow went 5-4 with a 2.52 ERA (31 ER, 110.2 IP), 1.01 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 26 games (16 starts) for single-A Lakewood and single-A Clearwater in 2019. He combined to hold opponents to a .218 batting average and averaged 1.79 BB/9.0 IP. Among all Phillies minor league pitchers this year, he posted the lowest ERA (min. 85.0 IP) and had the fifth-most strikeouts. Additionally, Lindow posted the lowest WHIP (0.98) in the South Atlantic League (min. 94.0 IP). The left-hander was twice named Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month this year, in both June and July. He spent the majority of the season with Lakewood, posting a 2.66 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 23 games (13 starts). His final three appearances of the season came with Clearwater, where he posted a 1.69 ERA and struck out 16 batters in 16.0 innings. Lindow, a 2017 graduate of Locust Grove High School (GA), was selected by the Phillies in the fifth round of the June 2017 draft.

"We are very excited about the seasons that Alec and Ethan had in 2019," assistant general manager Bryan Minniti said. "Alec's performance on both sides of the ball across three levels, just one year removed from being selected in the draft, bodes well for his future impact in Philadelphia. Ethan's ability to consistently throw strikes and miss bats, as well as his overall competitiveness allowed him to succeed as one of the youngest pitchers at both Lakewood and Clearwater."

The Paul Owens Award was instituted in 1986 and is named for the late Paul Owens, who spent 48 years in the Phillies organization as a scout, farm director, general manager, manager and senior advisor. The players will receive their awards on the field on Sept. 14, prior to the Phillies' 7:05 p.m. game against the Boston Red Sox.

