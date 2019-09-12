Fireflies School Supply Drive Items Donated to Two Midlands Schools

September 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - On August 16, 2019, the Columbia Fireflies and WKTC partnered to host Back to School Night at Segra Park during a Fireflies game. As part of that game, the Fireflies hosted a school supply drive in which all fans who donated school supplies worth an approximate value of $5 received Buy-One-Get-One-Free Reserved tickets or Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star tickets.

"WKTC would like to thank the amazing Fireflies fans, as well as our station partners and viewers," said WKTC General Manager Stefanie Rein. "Your support helped make the school supply drive a great success.

Droves of Fireflies fans participated in the school supply drive. Three large boxes of school supplies were collected along with 50 backpacks that were distributed to Bradley Elementary School and Dent Middle School.

"On behalf of the students and staff of Bradley Elementary, please accept our heartfelt gratitude for the generous donation of school supplies," said Bradley Elementary School Principal Kezia Myers. "We know there are many demands on your generosity and kindness and we honestly thank you for thinking of us."

Back to school can be both exciting and challenging for families in the Midlands, and the partnership between the Fireflies and WKTC63 - along with their fans and viewers respectively - came together to help ease the burden.

"We are so grateful for the Fireflies and the Greater Columbia community for partnering with us in the education of our students at Dent and for the generous donation of school supplies," said Dent Middle School Principal Tamala Murrill Ashford. "We were able to provide items for so many of our students who needed them."

Stefanie from WKTC accompanied Mason and Fireflies staff members on their visits to Bradley Elementary and Dent Middle in the weeks following the game to distribute the schools supplies that were collected.

"We had so much fun delivering the school supplies to Dent Middle School and Bradley Elementary," said Fireflies Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Blake Buchanan. "We owe a huge thank you to our partner WKTC and our fans who donated supplies. We hope these kids, and all kids in the Midlands, will have a wonderful school year."

