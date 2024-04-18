Hess, Lucky Come Through to Forge 5-5 Tie

April 18, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Kyle Hess (Donegal) and Nick Lucky (Cocalico) produced key RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Lancaster Stormers fought to a 5-5 tie with the Black Sox Thursday afternoon in the first of five straight home exhibition games at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The exhibition game was limited to eight innings.

Lancaster is now 0-1-1 on the spring schedule.

With the Stormers trailing, 5-3, Antonio Barranca drew a one-out walk in the seventh, and Trace Loehr followed with a second. Hess lined a single into right to draw the Stormers within a run. Lucky tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left center field.

Lancaster had two earlier leads in the game. Shawon Dunston, Jr. led off the bottom of the first with a homer to right center, negating an RBI single by Edwin Tavarez in the top of the inning. Isan Diaz followed with a single drilled off the right field wall. One out later, Cristian Santana advanced Diaz to third with a perfectly placed hit-and-run single. Joseph Carpenter floated a single into right center to score the second run of the inning.

The Black Sox tied the game on a Collin Jensen double, sac bunt and infield out in the top of the fifth, but the Stormers grabbed the lead back in their half of the inning as Santana rolled an RBI single up the middle to score Lucky.

Tavarez' two-run double to left center in the top of the sixth vaulted the Black Sox back into the lead. John Mead produced another run in the seventh on his third hit of the day, a floater that eluded the grasp of Santana at third.

Lancaster will host York on Friday at 1:00 PM. Gates will not be open to the public for the contest.

NOTES: Nile Ball worked the first two innings, allowing two hits and a run...Jack Labosky took the hill for the next three while Joe Joe Rodriguez, Jackson Rees and James Hoyt worked one inning each...Hoyt escaped a jam created by back-to-back errors to start the eighth inning...Isan Diaz made two diving stops at short...Santana had three hits on the afternoon while Diaz, Carpenter and Hess had two apiece.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.