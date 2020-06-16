He's Back: League Batting Champ Lago Returning to Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Alay Lago is back.

The reigning American Association batting champion is returning to the Canaries after being claimed in the American Association's 2020 dispersal draft.

Lago was outstanding in 2019, slashing .339/.386/.531 with 13 home runs, 30 doubles and 57 RBIs. He earned a Postseason All-Star selection at second base. The native of Cuba is the first Canary to win a batting title since Canaries Hall of Famer Beau Torbert in 2010.

Lago was unstoppable at the Birdcage in 2019, slashing .405/.451/.607 with 7 home runs in 42 games. The Canaries play 42 of their 60 games at the Birdcage in 2020.

Lago moved to the Cleburne Railroaders as part of a blockbuster trade in January that brought K.C. Huth, Ryan Brett and Eudis Idrogo to the Birds. The Canaries claimed him as part of a draft from players on teams not participating in the 2020 American Association season.

"He was one of our best players last year, one of the best players in the league," Canaries manager Mike Meyer said. "It was a no-brainer for me to pick him with our first pick. I know he's a fan favorite too, so we're excited to have him back."

The full results of the Canaries' draft are as follows:

1st round: Alay Lago - INF

2nd round: Eric Manoah Jr - SP

3rd round: Austin Boyle - RP

4th round: Michael Gunn - SP

5th round: Ryan Long - INF

6th round: Landon Holyfield - RP

7th round: Ricky Ramirez, Jr. - OF

