42 Players Selected in American Association Dispersal Draft

MOORHEAD, MINN. - Forty-two players were selected in today's American Association Dispersal Draft, the league office announced. The draft was held for players on teams who will not be able to participate in 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Milkmen made Cleburne Railroaders All-Star INF Chase Simpson the first overall pick in the draft. In 2019, Simpson batted .272 with 32 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 93 RBIs and 64 runs scored. Sioux Falls chose INF Alay Lago second, also from Cleburne. The first round concluded with a quartet of Kansas City T-Bones players selected. Chosen were INF Darnell Sweeney by the Winnipeg Goldeyes, LHP Eric Stout by the Chicago Dogs, INF Cito Culver by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and OF Chuck Taylor by the St. Paul Saints.

Players selected in today's draft will be returned to their original clubs following the 2020 season. Players not selected in today's draft will become free agents at 12:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, with their American Association rights for 2021 held by their current club.

The 2020 season begins on July 3 with games in the hub cities of Fargo-Moorhead, Milwaukee and Sioux Falls. The 60-game season will conclude on September 10. For more information on the 2020 American Association season, visit www.americanassociationbaseball.com.

