Heritage Financial Credit Union Pledges Massive Support to Hudson Valley Venom

August 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







NEWBURGH, NY - As the new professional hockey team in the Hudson Valley gets ready to make some noise for their season opener, it was announced today that Heritage Financial Credit Union has committed to be the Presenting Sponsor of the Hudson Valley Venom Hockey Club, the highest of the sponsorships available to the business community. This partnership also includes the presenting sponsorship of the Hudson Valley Vipers in Poughkeepsie, the farm team of the Venom.

The announcement comes as the Venom prepares for a long-term relationship not only with Heritage Financial Credit Union, but with the Ice Time Sports Complex, assisting in the future expansion of the two-rink facility into a premier arena located in the heart of the Hudson Valley, just off I-84 at 17K next to Stewart International Airport.

"I believe that Heritage Financial Credit Union continues to show its steadfast resolve in making the Hudson Valley the epicenter of quality of life in the tri-state area", said Pat Manning, owner of the Hudson Valley Venom and Vipers hockey clubs. "Their commitment to our teams and the desire to give winter sports a foothold here in Orange and Dutchess Counties is as evident as their commitment to their Credit Union members. We will wear their name proudly." Investing in the community is not a new concept for Heritage Financial Credit Union, having previously committed to professional sports in Dutchess County, supporting the Hudson Valley Renegades, the minor league high A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and investing in their facility, the newly named Heritage Financial Park in the Town of Fishkill.

"The best partnerships are dependent on the alignment of a common purpose and a shared passion for helping others", said Michael Ciriello, President & CEO of Heritage Financial Credit Union. "We are proud to partner with the Hudson Valley Venom and Vipers and look forward to working together."

