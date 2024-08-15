Lockhart Back for Full Season

August 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

In their second re-signing announcement of the day Thursday, the Port Huron Prowlers welcomed Brett Lockhart back for his first full pro season. The defenseman joined the Prowlers in March following his final college campaign.

"I'm just excited to be back with the guys and be able to play a full season," Lockhart said. "I got a feel of what [pro hockey] was like at the end of last year so I'm looking forward to coming back."

Lockhart made his pro debut in the March 30 victory over the Columbus River Dragons and scored his first pro goal a week later in Baton Rouge. He earned a regular role on the blue line, playing in each of the final five regular-season games and all three postseason games for Port Huron.

The 23-year-old spent the last four years playing NCAA DIII hockey at Plymouth State University. In 71 games, he put up with 21 points.

"Lockhart was a player who had a big impact in the short period of time he was here," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "It was very important for us to have him return this season. He brings a positive energy with a great work ethic. He's a great teammate and a solid two way defender. Things are starting to take shape and I can't wait to get started."

