Chartrand Latest Returner for Prowlers

August 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced that forward Daniel Chartrand will return for the 2024-25 season. He's played two pro seasons in his career, both with the Prowlers.

"I'm glad to have [Chartrand] returning," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He is a key piece to everything we have been building here. He's a selfless player who puts the team first and has played important roles for us the last two seasons. I'm excited to see how we can continue to build going into his third year."

Last season, Chartrand compiled 19 points and 155 penalty minutes in 46 games. He was dangerous as part of the Port Huron penalty kill unit, with two of his six goals coming shorthanded. The Manitoban chipped in a goal and an assist in the playoffs including the game winner in Game 1 vs Carolina.

"I am excited for the upcoming season," Chartrand said. "I feel like this group has some unfinished business and, hopefully, can get out to a hot start. I'm looking forward to playing in front of such an amazing fan base."

Over his FPHL career, Chartrand has suited up for 94 games with 44 points and 197 penalty minutes. He earned a roster spot out of training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season after four years playing NCAA DIII hockey at Northland College.

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Catch all 28 home games this season and get exclusive benefits with a season ticket package! Get more information or lock in your seat at phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2024

Chartrand Latest Returner for Prowlers - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.