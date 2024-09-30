Henry Baez Named Padres MiLB Pitcher of the Year

September 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions pitcher Henry Baez

SAN ANTONIO - The San Diego Padres announced Sunday their 2024 MiLB Player and Pitcher of the Year. Missions pitcher Henry Baez and former Missions outfielder Tirso Ornelas were each recognized for their performances this season.

Baez, 21, made 26 starts in 2024 between High-A Fort and San Antonio. He went 7-4 with a 2.99 ERA in his fourth professional season. After joining the Missions in July, Baez went 5-1 across nine starts.

While with the TinCaps, the Dominican Republic native was named Midwest Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 14th. The right-hander received the honor after tossing seven no-hit innings on the road against Great Lakes.

The Padres signed Baez as an international free agent on July 2nd, 2019, out of the Dominican Republic. He finished the season as MLB.com's #7 Padres prospect.

Ornelas, 24, spent the entire 2024 campaign with Triple-A El Paso. In 128 games, he batted .297 with 23 homers, 24 doubles and 89 runs batted in.

The Mexico native spent parts of two seasons in the Alamo City from 2022 to 2023. In 184 games, Ornelas batted .287 with the Missions while clubbing 18 homers and 45 doubles. He drove in 102 runs during his time in the Texas League

The Padres signed Ornelas as an international free agent out of Mexico on March 31st, 2017. According to MLB Pipeline, he is the #17 Padres prospect.

