Former RoughRiders Marc Church, Dustin Harris Make MLB Debuts

September 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Marc Church and first baseman/outfielder Dustin Harris both made their MLB debuts with the Texas Rangers on Saturday, September 28th in their game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium.

The 23-year-old Church threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, allowing one hit and striking out one in his debut.

Church, who pitched for the RoughRiders in both 2022 and 2023, spent the 2024 season between Triple-A Round Rock and High-A Hickory (on MiLB rehab). Over his 20 games in the minors, he owned a 4.21 ERA striking out 29 over his 25.2 innings before his promotion.

With the Riders, Church pitched in 27 games across the two seasons, owning a 5.45 ERA. The former high school shortstop-turned-pitcher was drafted by the Rangers in the 18th round of the 2019 draft.

In his first MLB game, Harris went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Like Church, Harris donned a RoughRiders uniform in both 2022 and 2023 before playing 2024 in Round Rock. Harris hit .272/.358/.391/.749 over 131 games with 22 homers, 10 home runs, 53 RBIs and 35 steals.

With the RoughRiders over two seasons, the Florida native batted .252/.358/.445/.802 with 30 doubles, 22 home runs, 95 RBIs and 43 steals over 145 games.

Church and Harris bring the total of 2024 former Riders debuts to 17 and 214 in franchise history, joining Wyatt Langford, Justin Slaten, Justin Foscue, Davis Wendzel, Cole Winn, Ricky Vanasco, Jack Leiter, Gerson Garabito, Tyler Phillips, Daniel Robert, Brady Feigl, Sandro Fabian, Thomas Saggese, Kumar Rocker and Luisangel Acuña.

