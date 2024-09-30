2025 RoughRiders Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

September 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the 2025 season are now available for purchase. Opening Day is on Friday, April 4th against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate).

Individual game tickets may be purchased online or by calling 972.334.1993. Ticket prices start at $11 for single-game, advanced purchases.

Key Dates:

Frisco will be home on big days all season long, including:

- Memorial Day Weekend (Friday, May 23rd - Sunday, May 25th)

- Independence Day Celebration Week (Tuesday, July 1st - Wednesday, July 3rd)

- The Riders will host 12 weekends at Riders Field in 2025.

For those who purchased with the RoughRiders in 2024, hospitality reservations are now available by contacting your Account Representative. If you are interested in reserving a space for 2025, click here.

Affiliate visits:

SOUTH

- Corpus Christi (Astros) heads to Riders Field three times, from April 4th - 6th, May 13th - 18th and July 18th - 20th.

- Amarillo (Diamondbacks) will be at Riders field July 8th - 13th.

- Midland (Athletics) meets with Frisco twice at home from May 20th - 25th and from August 12th - 17th.

- San Antonio (Padres) joins Frisco at Riders Field from July 29th - August 3rd and August 26th - August 31st.

NORTH

- Arkansas (Mariners) heads to Frisco for the Independence Day Celebration from July 1st - July 3rd.

- Northwest Arkansas (Royals) will make their only trip to North Texas during the final week of the regular season from September 9th - 14th.

-Tulsa (Dodgers) takes a journey to Riders Field in the last week of June from June 24th - 29th.

- Springfield (Cardinals) fans can watch the Cardinals in Frisco from June 3rd - 8th.

- Wichita (Twins) takes their turn in the Metroplex from April 29th - May 4th.

The RoughRiders full 2025 Promotional Schedule as well as 2025 game times will be released at a later date.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

