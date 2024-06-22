Henderson Dominates over 5.1 Innings, Shuckers Shut Out Trash Pandas

June 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Logan Henderson on the mound

MADISON, AL - Behind 5.1 shutout innings from starter Logan Henderson, the Biloxi Shuckers (29-37) earned their second shutout victory of the series in a 5-0 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (33-34) at Toyota Field on Saturday night. The win clinched Biloxi's second consecutive road series win and their fourth straight series win against Rocket City dating back to the start of the 2023 season.

Biloxi struck first in the second to take a 1-0 lead when Zavier Warren lined a single to left, scoring Eric Brown Jr. from second. The Shuckers extended the lead in the third with back-to-back RBI doubles from Brock Wilken and Darrien Miller, making it 3-0. Ernesto Martinez Jr. then made it 4-0 later in the inning with an RBI single to right. In the sixth, Biloxi scored their final run of the night on an RBI double from Dylan O'Rae into left-center, scoring Adam Hall from second.

For the Shuckers, Logan Henderson starred in his third Double-A start, working around a baserunner in each of his first five innings to keep the Trash Pandas off the board. He finished his night with 5.1 shutout innings, one walk and six strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 1.13 over his first 16 innings and three starts in Double-A. Out of the bullpen, Nick Merkel (1.2 IP, 2 K), Sam Carlson (1.0 IP, 3 K) and Justin Yeager (1.0 IP, 1 K) held Rocket City scoreless over 3.2 innings, helping Biloxi to their seventh shutout win of the season. Henderson (3-0) earned the win while Trash Pandas' starter Victor Mederos (4-5) took the loss.

Darrien Miller (2-for-5), Zavier Warren (2-for-4) and Adam Hall (2-for-4) all tallied multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Miller's two hits extended his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games, the longest by a Shuckers player this season. Carlos Rodriguez (1-for-3) also extended his on-base to 13 in a row and drew two walks. As a team, the Shuckers tied their season with six stolen bases.

The Shuckers will conclude the series on Sunday with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch against the Trash Pandas at Toyota Field. Shane Smith (3-2, 3.35) is slated to start for Biloxi against Sam Bachman (0-0, 5.14) for Rocket City in a rematch of Tuesday's series opener. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

