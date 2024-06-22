Biscuits Fall to Barons in Extra Innings

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (39-29) fell 4-1 in 10 innings to the Birmingham Barons (40-28) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Montgomery can clinch the first half with a win or a Pensacola loss tomorrow afternoon. Birmingham has the same scenario where they can clinch with a win or a Tennessee loss.

Dominic Keegan singled in Dru Baker with a line drive to center field in the first inning to make it 1-0. Baker doubled to left center to lead off the bottom of the first.

Ian Seymour dominated over seven innings, allowing one run on three hits with seven punchouts. The lefty gave up the run in the sixth inning.

Neither team scored over the final three innings. In the eighth, Carson Williams walked and made it over to third base, but the Biscuits failed to bring him in.

The Barons scored three runs in the top of the tenth to run away with the win.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Cole Wilcox will make the start for Montgomery while Ky Bush is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

