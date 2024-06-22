Pandas Blanked by Biloxi

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas could only muster seven hits against four Biloxi pitchers in a 5-0 loss Saturday evening at Toyota Field. It was the 10th time the Trash Pandas have been shutout this season and the fourth time in the last nine games.

The Shuckers picked up their first run in the second. Shortstop Eric Brown Jr. started the inning with a single, stole second, then scored on a two-out RBI single to center from designated hitter Zavier Warren.

Biloxi added three more in the third as with one out rightfielder Carlos Rodriguez walked, swiped second, then crossed home on an RBI double to left-center by third baseman Brock Wilken. Catcher Darrien Miller followed with an RBI double of his own to right center to bring in Wilken, then scored himself when first baseman Ernesto Martinez lined a single to right to make the score 4-0.

The visitors plated another run in the sixth after leftfielder Adam Hall singled, stole second, then scored on a double to left-center from centerfielder Dylan O'Rae. For the game, Biloxi registered six stolen bases.

That was enough for Shuckers starter Logan Henderson (W, 3) who tossed 5.1 shutout innings while allowing five hits, walking one and striking out six. The loss went to Rocket City starter Victor Mederos (L, 5) after he allowed four runs on eight hits over five frames with five strikeouts and four free passes.

Biloxi had 11 hits with Miller, Warren, and Hall picking up two apiece. Miller doubled twice, scored a run and drove in another. Warren finished 2-4 with an RBI, and Hall notched two singles with a stolen base and run scored. Rocket City had seven hits with leftfielder Orlando Martinez finishing 2-4 with a double and stolen base.

The Trash Pandas and Shuckers will wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 4:05. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Astronaut Mae Bobblehead presented by Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy. Kids will also run the bases following the game presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Sam Bachman (RCT) vs. Shane Smith (BLX)

